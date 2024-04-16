ADVERTISEMENT

Entry standards for Federation Cup athletics

April 16, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - KOCHI:

Sports Bureau

The 27th National Federation Cup athletics championships will be held at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, from May 12 to 15. The Government of Odisha will conduct the event in association with the Odisha Athletics Association under the aegis of the Athletics Federation of India.

Only athletes who are 18 years and above (born on May 12, 2006 or before) and have achieved the AFI’s entry standards in National or State championships, where electronic system had been used, are eligible to take part.

Entry standards: Men: 100m: 10.60s. 200m: 21.70s. 400m: 48.50s. 800m: 1:52.00s. 1500m: 3:50.00s. 5000m: 14:40.00s. 10,000m: 31.30.00s. 110m hurdles: 14.50s. 400m hurdles: 51.30s. 3000m steeplechase: 9:10.00s. High jump: 2.00m. Pole vault: 4.40m. Long jump: 7.30m. Triple jump: 15.30m. Shot put: 16.20m. Discus throw: 50.00m. Hammer throw: 60.00m. Javelin throw: 70.00m. Decathlon: 5500 pts.

Women: 100m: 12.10s. 200m: 24.50s. 400m: 55.00s. 800m: 2:15.00s. 1500m: 4:30.00s. 5000M: 17:00.00s. 10,000: 35:00.00s. 100m hurdles: 15.00s. 400m hurdles: 1:02.00s. 3000m steeplechase: 12:30.00s. High jump: 1.60m. Pole vault: 3.30m. Long jump: 5.85m. Triple jump: 12.50m. Shot put: 13.50m. Discus throw: 43.00m. Hammer throw: 45.00m. Javelin throw: 46.00m. Heptathlon: 4000 pts.

