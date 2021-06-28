Deepika ranked No.1 after Paris exploits

Deepika.

KOLKATA

28 June 2021 20:56 IST

Ace archer Deepika Kumari, who won three gold medals in the World Cup Stage-3 in Paris, jumped to the number one spot in recurve women’s individual world rankings on Monday.

In the latest rankings issued by World Archery, the Tokyo Olympic-bound Deepika gathered 90 points from the Paris event to total 263.7 and climbed two places to the top position. Deepika was nearly 38 points clear of second-placed Frenchwoman Lisa Barbelin.

Her husband Atanu Das (163.5) leaped four slots to be ranked ninth in the recurve men’s individual category. Abhishek Verma, who won the compound men’s individual gold in Paris, rose 14 places to be slotted eighth with 146.725. V. Jyothi Surekha (122.375) was placed 18th in the compound women’s individual category.

