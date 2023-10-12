ADVERTISEMENT

ATHLETICS | Ashton Eaton lets in on how to breach the 9000 point mark in decathlon

October 12, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - New Delhi

I think I was able to do it because I didn’t mind going to training and wanted to get better, says the two-time Olympic and World indoor and outdoor champion

Uthra Ganesan

USA’s Ashton Eaton reacts in the men’s decathlon discus throw during the athletics event at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on August 18, 2016. | Photo Credit: AFP

A national record under his belt, Tejaswin Shankar spoke during the Asian Games recently about how the decathlon was not just an event but an entire experience that tests yourself both mentally and physically. He also spoke about how the 8000-point mark was a challenge he was yet to complete.

As the only person to go far beyond that and cross the 9,000-point mark twice — and one of only three men to ever do it — Ashton Eaton makes it sound simple. “I would say ‘do another one, try again’. But that’s the truth, because you improve so much every time you do a decathlon that by the time you do another, you are so much better,” Eaton told The Hindu during an interaction on Thursday.

In town as the international brand ambassador for Sunday’s Delhi Half Marathon, Eaton explained how the decathlon was different from single events and the mindset required to excel in 10 different track & field events spread across two days.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“It takes a lot of training but more than that, it takes a mindset. I think I was able to do it because I didn’t mind going to training and wanted to get better. But you also have to deal with a situation that sometimes, you may not improve. The highest I jumped was in 2012 (2.11m) and I never got better, so that’s four years of not improving.

“But the thing about decathlon is, there are other things you can improve in. You have to be okay with never reaching your full potential in one event but overall, you can put it all together to get something. It is a game of margins — you try to keep it to a minimum or increase for yourself. It’s important to be tactically aware to push that margin,” he added.

USA’s Ashton Eaton competes in a heat of the men’s 60m hurdles of the heptathlon during the World Indoor Athletics Championships, Saturday, March 19, 2016, in Portland, USA. | Photo Credit: AP

The two-time Olympic and World indoor and outdoor champion, Eaton quit at the peak of his career in 2016, having defended his title at Rio and still only 29.

“There were a few reasons — one, I was getting interested in other things in the world and thought I was getting older, so I had to get started right away. Two, I was getting injured a lot more without knowing why, that was my body signalling to me. Also, I saw a lot of athletes I admire limp across or not finish their last race. I had a choice of doing it on my terms.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US