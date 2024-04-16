ADVERTISEMENT

AFI disaffiliates 16 districts for skipping inter-district Nationals

April 16, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - KOCHI:

Federation’s action comes after repeated warnings

Stan Rayan

In a first, the Athletics Federation of India has disaffiliated 16 district associations across the country for failing to send teams for the National inter-district junior athletics meet held in Ahmedabad in February.

The list includes Panchkula, which will host the Inter-State Nationals in June, Tamil Nadu’s Krishnagiri and three districts each from Meghalaya and Jammu and Kashmir.

“We have given enough warning for the last two years,” AFI president Adille Sumariwalla told The Hindu while confirming that it was the first time the federation was disaffiliating district associations for skipping the inter-district Nationals.

“The suspended districts will be removed and fresh associations will be formed,” said Sumariwalla. “This is as per the AFI constitution.”

The State associations have been asked to take appropriate action, in consultation with the AFI, and form the new district units.

And the inter-State Nationals in Panchkula, Haryana, are not in any danger

“It is the Haryana association which will conduct the meet,” said Sumariwalla.

The disaffiliated districts (with name of State/UT association): Panchkula (Haryana), Budgam, Ramban & Shopian (all J&K), Lohardaga (Jhkd), Kalpeni (Lakshadweep), East Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills & Ri-Bhoi (all Meghalaya), Harda & Neemuch (both MP), Firozpur & Fazilka (both Punjab), Jhalawar (Raj), Krishnagiri (TN), Purba Medinipur (WB).

