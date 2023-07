July 10, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - KOCHI:

The Athletics Federation of India has been adjudged as the best member federation in Asia by the Asian Athletics Association. Olympian Adille Sumariwalla, the AFI president, received the award at the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Asian Athletics Association in Bangkok on Monday.

