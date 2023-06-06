June 06, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST

Sunil Kumar won the men’s decathlon gold at the 20th Asian under-20 athletics championships at Yecheon, South Korea, on Tuesday. India also won two silver medals in the women’s section through Bushra Khan Gauri (3,000m) and Pooja (high jump).

Important results (gold medallists and Indian performances in finals):

Men: 4x100m relay: 1. Japan (39.76), 3. India (40.56); Decathlon: 1. Sunil Kumar (Ind) 7,003 points.

Women: 3,000m: 1. Mizumoto Kana (Jpn) 9:16.92, 2. Bushra Khan Gauri (Ind) 9:41.44; 4x100m relay: 1. China (45.05), 3. India (45.36); High jump: 1. B. Saifullaeva (1.84m), 2. Pooja (Ind) 1.82, 6. Mohur Mukherjee (Ind) 1.69.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.