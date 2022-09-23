Ashutosh has his sights trained on Olympic participation

Qualification for under-15 Nationals a first step in ultimate career quest

V. V. Subrahmanyam HYDERABAD
September 23, 2022 17:35 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

N. Ashutosh Kumar of Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

His father N. Mukesh Kumar is a renowned hockey player, having represented India at three Olympics besides being Asian Games gold medallist.

Taking inspiration from him and his mother Nidhi, who was also an Asian Games medallist in hockey, the 14-year-old N. Ashutosh Kumar is aiming to be a shooter of repute.

The ninth standard student of Kendriya Vidyalaya (Picket) has made the first big step towards realising his goal by qualifying for the National under-15 championship with a score of 383 in the 10m air rifle category at the recent South Zone pre-Nationals in Tiruchi (Tamil Nadu).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Coached by Kiran Patil at Gun For Glory Academy in Trimulgherry, run by London Olympics bronze medallist and ace shooter Gagan Narang, Ashutosh is “more confident” after having qualified for the Nationals. “I was definitely scared, but managed to overcome the fear factor, stay composed and come up with a score good enough to qualify,” he said.

For someone who couldn’t win a medal at the State level before, Ashutosh is now dreaming big.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Narang the inspiration

“I have been watching videos of Gagan sir, since I was six years old. He was the inspiration for me to take up shooting. I used to play hockey and when my friend, who trained with me stopped suddenly, I also couldn’t continue, though it, obviously, disappointed my father,” he said.

Interestingly, Ashutosh’s elder sister Yeshaswini was India No. 7 in junior badminton before quitting the sport and becoming a chartered accountant.

“My ultimate dream is to make it to the Olympics. Though I know it is a long, long way to go, I will work hard to realise that goal. Yes, I want to make my parents and the country proud of me,” Ashutosh signed off.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app