Aradhya, Maaya clinch a double each

November 19, 2022 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Aradhya Kshitij and Maaya Rajeshwaran won the boys and girls’ titles respectively in the EMMTC National under-14 tennis championship in Aurangabad on Saturday. Aradhya defeated Showrya Samala 6-2, 6-4 while Maaya beat Harithashree Venkatesh 7-6(1), 6-0. Both Showrya and Harithashree went on to win the doubles title in partnership with Vedant Bhasin and Diya Ramesh respectively. The results (finals): Boys: Aradhya Kshitij bt Showrya Samala 6-2, 6-4; Doubles: Showrya Samala & Vedant Bhasin bt Shourya Kallambella & M. Diganth 6-4, 6-1. Girls: Maaya Rajeshwaran bt Harithashree Venkatesh 7-6(1), 6-0; Doubles: Harithashree Venkatesh & Diya Ramesh bt Maaya Rajeshwaran & Snigdha Ruhil 6-1, 6-4.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US