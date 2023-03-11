ADVERTISEMENT

Anshu, Sarita and Sonam claim top spots in respective weight classes

March 11, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST

NEW DELHI

Y.B. Sarangi

World championships silver medallist Anshu Malik (57kg) and bronze winner Sarita Mor (59kg) and Olympian Sonam Malik (62kg), who participated in the protest against the Wrestling Federation of India in January and skipped two international ranking events, claimed number one positions in their respective weight classes at the Asian championships selection trials for women here on Saturday.

Anshu had it easy as she was the only wrestler in the fray in her weight. Sarita won all her matches, including a thrilling 3-2 win over Mansi under the Nordic system. Sonam recorded victories on technical superiority in all her three bouts.

Double Worlds bronze medallist Vinesh Phogat and Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik, who were among the prominent faces during the protest, did not compete.

In a high-scoring, nail-biting 55kg final bout, World under-20 bronze medallist Sito defeated National champion Anju 17-16 to emerge the winner. World under-20 champion and National Games gold winner Antim Panghal (53kg), who could not take part in the National after being slightly overweight, won the trials.

World under-23 bronze medallist Nisha Dahiya, who had injury issues, rode on her luck to down Radhika 7-6 and won two other bouts due to injuries to her opponents to take the 68kg spot.

World junior bronze medallist and recent Ibrahim Moustafa Ranking Series bronze winner Reetika was the best in 72kg.

World cadet gold medallist Priya Malik recorded convincing wins to secure the 76kg slot for the continental event in Astana next month.

The squad:

Neelam (50kg), Antim Panghal (53kg), Sito (55kg), Anshu Malik (57kg), Sarita Mor (59kg), Sonam Malik (62kg), Manisha (65kg), Nisha Dahiya (68kg), Reetika (72kg), Priya Malik (76kg).

