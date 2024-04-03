ADVERTISEMENT

World’s oldest man, certified in Guinness World Record, passes away

April 03, 2024 09:22 am | Updated 10:41 am IST - Caracas

A father of 11, as of 2022 he had 41 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren

AFP

Venezuelan Juan Vicente Perez Mora Perez was officially confirmed as the oldest man alive on February 4, 2022. | Photo Credit: Instagram/@juanvicenteperezmorasjb

Venezuelan Juan Vicente Perez Mora, certified in 2022 by Guinness World Records as the oldest man in the world, died on April 2 at the age of 114, officials and relatives said.

"Juan Vicente Perez Mora has transcended into eternity at 114 years of age," Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on social media platform X.

Perez was officially confirmed as the oldest man alive on February 4, 2022, when he was 112 years and 253 days old, according to Guinness.

A father of 11, as of 2022 he had 41 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.

The farmer known as Tio Vicente was born in the town of El Cobre, in the Andean state of Tachira on May 27, 1909, and was the ninth of 10 children.

"At the age of five years old, he started working with his dad and brothers in agriculture and assisted with sugar cane and coffee harvesting," a Guinness statement from 2022 said.

Perez went on to become a sheriff and was responsible for resolving land and family disputes, while still working in agriculture.

