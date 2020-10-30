Women’s Day celebrations held online

Thiruvananthapuram

30 October 2020 17:42 IST

International Women’s Day 2020 celebrations on the digital platform at the units of ISRO in Thiruvananthapuram

The units of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Thiruvananthapuram — Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) and ISRO Inertial Systems Unit — conducted International Women’s Day 2020 celebrations on the digital platform recently. The celebrations, scheduled to be held in March, had to be postponed due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

In his presidential address, S Somanath, director, VSSC, stressed on the need to create awareness about gender equality. He called upon women colleagues to collaborate and support each other. Mariam Mammen Mathew, CEO, manoramaonline.com, chief guest at the event, observed that women comprise only 15% of the workforce in research and development whereas the global average is 30%. She exhorted the employees to inspire more women to enter the field of science and technology. Speaking at the programme, Sarada Jayakrishnan, DGM, Terumo Penpol, and chairperson, IEEE Kerala, stressed on the need for respect and integrity to maintain equality at the workplace.

Among others who spoke at the event were Sam Dayal Dev, director, IISU, S Geetha, programme director, Space Transportation System, VSSC, and Radhika Ramachandran, director, Space Physics Laboratory, VSSC.

This year’s celebration was based around the theme, ‘An equal world is an enabled world’. Competitions were held online for the employees. A digital exhibition showcasing artistic talents and personal achievements was also conducted.