These Chennai pets are looking for loving homes

06 August 2020 16:42 IST

From gorgeous eight-month-old Indie dogs to a playful kitten in the guise of a black panther — these furry friends are looking for forever homes in Chennai

Karuppi

Her calm and gentle demeanour can make you fall in love with her instantly. Karuppi is a stunning and sassy girl who believes she is a playful panther in the guise of a little kitten. She is eight weeks old and vaccinated. Call 9840615209.

Karuppi | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Mike

The brightest and the most boisterous of the bunch, Mike loves keeping himself and his siblings entertained with a whole lot of play and fun. This Indie boy loves the company of other dogs, is eight months old, vaccinated, neutered and ready to be your best friend. Call 9840035316.

Mike | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Pinky

Shy and reticent at first, Pinky blossoms into a naughty and nimble girl once she gets into playtime with her friends. She will make a great addition to a family looking for a calm and composed pet. This Indie girl is eight months old, vaccinated and spayed. Call 6380809607.

Pinky | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Husky

He is as or even more gorgeous than a dog breed that goes by the same name. A pure Indie at heart, Husky can be the boss of any pack that he is a part of. He will make a great single dog and can get along with others as well. Husky is eight months old, vaccinated and neutered. Call 9840035316.

(Compiled by Sweta Narayanan. Write to sweta.petpals@gmail.com to contribute.)