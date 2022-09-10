Archaeologist B.B. Lal passes away

File picture of former ASI Director General B. B. Lal | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Former Director General of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) B. B. Lal passed away, Union Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy has said.

"In the passing of Prof BB Lal Ji, we have lost one of the brightest minds who has contributed significantly towards our archeological excavations & endeavours and trained archeologists for over 4 decades," Mr. Reddy tweeted mourning Lal's demise.

A Padma Vibhushan awardee, Professor Lal's works formed the basis of the argument that a Ram Temple existed in the place where the Babri Masjid once stood. Eventually, a Supreme Court verdict paved way for constructing a temple in the disputed site, with Muslims being compensated with land elsewhere.