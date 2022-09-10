Archaeologist B.B. Lal passes away

Former ASI chief B.B. Lal's works formed the basis of the argument that a Ram Temple existed in the place where the Babri Masjid once stood

The Hindu Bureau
September 10, 2022 12:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

File picture of former ASI Director General B. B. Lal | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Former Director General of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) B. B. Lal passed away, Union Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: Mahabharat sites continue to have the same names even today: B. B. Lal

"In the passing of Prof BB Lal Ji, we have lost one of the brightest minds who has contributed significantly towards our archeological excavations & endeavours and trained archeologists for over 4 decades," Mr. Reddy tweeted mourning Lal's demise.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A Padma Vibhushan awardee, Professor Lal's works formed the basis of the argument that a Ram Temple existed in the place where the Babri Masjid once stood. Eventually, a Supreme Court verdict paved way for constructing a temple in the disputed site, with Muslims being compensated with land elsewhere.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
archaeology

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app