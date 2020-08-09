Vyasa advises Arjuna

09 August 2020 21:10 IST

The incident of Arjuna realising the loss of his renowned prowess and powers as an invincible warrior is narrated by Suta in the Devi Bhagavata Purana. Though it is difficult to believe this truth, and still more difficult to accept it, he is enlightened about his self by Vyasa, pointed out Sri K. Srinivasan in a discourse. The Pandavas are steeped in untold grief on learning of the departure of Krishna and Balarama from this world.

Yudhishtira asks Arjuna to go to Dwaraka to console the aged parents of Krishna, and His consorts. Since Dwaraka is in imminent danger of getting submerged in the seas, Arjuna makes arrangements to move the people out of Dwaraka. He plans to take them to Hastinapura. But on the way, the caravan is attacked by dacoits who take away gold, jewellery and even the women. Arjuna is unable to stop the plunder. He finds that his gandibha of unfailing prowess is no longer so. Arjuna feels most frustrated and disappointed at the pale reflection of his hitherto invincible self. Vyasa explains to him the truth that he and Krishna are Nara and Narayana, the ancient divine gods. Arjuna’s powers are owing to Krishna and since the avatar is over, the powers have left him. He tells him that whenever Nara and Narayana are to incarnate the powers will automatically be with them. Nara and Narayana are very powerful and unconquerable in battle. They are also the best of the ancient rishis.

Yudhishtira and the Pandavas understand the inevitable effects of time where change alone is the most abiding factor in the universe. The old order changes to give place to the new. After thirty six years of rule, Yudhishtira makes Parikshit the king and leaves for the Himalayas along with Draupadi and his brothers to undertake the final journey.

Advertising

Advertising