Temple where Sundareswara is a cradle baby

A couple rocking Santhana Sundareswara in the cradle

12 March 2020 16:23 IST

Hold Him and rock Him at the temple in Kothangudi village

There may be several temples for Sri Meenakshi-Sundareswarar but the one in Kothangudi village, Thanjavur district, is different. The ancient temple, 1,300-years old, praised by Tirugnanasambandar in his Kshetra Kovai Pathigam, was a vibrant place of worship, where festivals were celebrated with great fanfare. It lost its sheen over a period of time and fell into ruins. It was restored, consecration performed and daily pujas were revived after a gap of 100 years.

Kothangudi is indeed special in many ways. First is the hymn rendered by Sambandar. “Kuthangudi Vedikudi Punalsoozh Kurundankudi...” goes the Thevaram. The Lingam is in the rare Chaturasra Vrutham shape. For four days, from the Full Moon of Panguni (March-April) the Lingam is bathed in the rays of the rising sun. The slightly tilted position perhaps indicates that He is listening to the appeal of the devotee. “Meenakshi is our mother, who conveys our messages to Her Consort. A lamp lit in her shrine will drive away our worries,” say women, who throng the temple.

Sri Krishna’s upadesam

Seated in the verdant surroundings of Kothangudi, Sri Krishna is said to have revealed to Arjuna a high philosophy. Krishna and Arjuna are in conversation when cartloads of flowers pass them towards the Siva temple. “Who, but I, can offer a floral puja of this magnitude to the deity,” wonders Arjuna, not without a trace of conceit. Reading his mind, Krishna turns his head and looking in that direction, Arjuna finds Bhima meditating, eyes closed, under a tree. Bhima is visualising a grand offering of flowers to Sundareswara. The power of his thoughts has made the celestials harvest all the blossoms in the vicinity and shower them on Iswara. “This is Bhima’s Mental offering (Manasika puja), Arjuna,” conveys Gitacharya, who goes on to underline the power of mind and devotion devoid of arrogance. The place, therefore, is also referred to as Bhimeswaram. And for this reason, offering of loose blossoms is preferred to strings of flowers.

Kothangudi is the destination for couples, who yearn for progeny. Couples praying for a child, place an idol of infant Sundareswara, called Santhana Sundareswara, in a cradle and gently rock it before the priest returns it to the sanctum. “Their prayers are always answered,” says the priest. “After the child is born, the parents come back with the baby and place it in the cradle and perform puja,” he explains. Records have it that scholars Sri Mahadeva Sastri and Sri Krishna Sastri — both ardent followers of the Kanchi Kamakoti Pitam — lived in Kothangudi and worshipped Sri Meenakshi-Sundareswarar. Sri Krishna Sastri is said to have performed hundreds of Santhana Bhagya homam.

Kothangudi village is situated east of Nachiyar Kovil between Arasalaru and Tirumalairajan river. Temple open at: Daily, 7-11 a.m. and 5-7.30 p.m. Bus route: Kumbakonam-Nachiyar Kovil-Mathur-Kothangudi. Stop: Kothangudi Arch. Contact 9444279696