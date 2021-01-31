Siva’s marvellous deeds

31 January 2021 22:36 IST

There are eight temples in Tamil Nadu, each of which is associated with a marvellous deed of Lord Siva, said M.A. Manickavelu in a discourse. Thirukkadaiyur is the place where Siva destroyed Yama, to save the young devotee Markandeya. Thirukkandiyur is where He vanquished Brahma’s pride. In Thirukkoilur, Andakasura was killed. Thiruvadhigai is associated with the burning of the cities ruled by three demons, as a result of which, Siva came to be known as Tripurantaka. Thiruppariyalur is where Daksha was punished for his arrogance. Thiruvirkudi is where Jalandarasura was killed. In Thiruvazhuvoor, Siva killed the demon who had taken the form of an elephant. This earned for Him the name Gajasamharamurthy. Thirukurukkai is the place where Kama, the god of love, was burnt, when he tried to disturb Siva’s penance.

Vinayaka has a special significance in Thirukkadaiyur. When the ocean was churned and nectar emerged, the asuras and devas fought over who should have the nectar. Even as the fight was going on, Vinayaka, in accordance with instructions from His mother, took the pot of nectar, and brought it to Thirukkadaiyur. In Tamil, kalavu means to steal, and because Vinayaka clandestinely took the nectar during the fight, He is called Kallavaaranapillaiyar, in this temple. Brahma did penance in Thirukkadaiyur, which is about thirteen miles from the town of Mayiladuturai. Kungiliklaya Nayanar and Kaari Nayanar are two of the 63 Saivite saints associated with this temple. In Thirukkadaiyur lived Amritalinga Iyer, who belonged to Kausika gotra. In the 18th century, a son was born to him. The child was named Subramanian, and grew up to be deeply devoted to Goddess Abirami of the Thirukkadaiyur temple, and he composed Abirami Andadi, in praise of the Goddess.

