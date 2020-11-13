Self effort is indispensable

13 November 2020 20:36 IST

All scriptures teach the fundamental truth that the purpose of life is to transcend the cycle of birth. The Kenopanishad says that there can be no greater loss than the failure to realise the purpose of life during this birth itself. It claims that there is no need for several future births, if only one comprehends and internalises this truth and is determined to make the best use of this chance. It depends on the earnestness with which one approaches this challenge without giving in to any slackness.

The Gita too asserts that it is each one’s responsibility to prevent oneself from drowning in the ocean of samsara, especially when every jiva is fortunate to have the grace of God and the teachings of the sastras, pointed out Swami Omkarananda in a discourse. The aim should be to raise the quality of life and be vigilant not to slip into the grip of base tendencies. One’s merits and demerits are of his own making and therefore each one is his own friend and also his own enemy. Tiruvalluvar has captured this truth with his matchless brevity of expression when he says that there is no greater enemy for a man than laziness and no greater friend than self effort. How can one hope for any achievement by merely thinking about it without actually going into the brass stacks of action and effort? Can a sleeping lion hope that its prey will automatically enter its mouth?

But, great rewards are hidden in each one’s sincere and diligent cultivation of self effort. It is the seed for the development of inner sterling qualities, the most invaluable and permanent assets that accompany the self in its journey across the cycle of birth. The Lord promises to ferry the jiva across this sea of samsara provided one is aware of His Paratva, and engages in dhyana and bhakti yoga.

