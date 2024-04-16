Rama and Bharata meet

April 16, 2024 09:38 am | Updated 09:38 am IST

Bharata sets out for the forest, with Sumantra, Shatrugna and the four queens of Dasaratha. He wants to seek forgiveness for Kaikeyi’s deeds. Bharata too now has matted locks, and is attired in a garment made of tree bark. If Rama is dressed in this manner, Bharata is determined to be dressed that way too, said Navalpakkam Vasudevachariar in a discourse. He does not want to enjoy the luxuries of palace life, when these have been denied to Rama. Rama tells Bharata that he should not have come to the forest, when Dasaratha is in Ayodhya. He asks Bharata if he serves the nation as he should.

Rama says that Dasaratha has always been a righteous king, a man of his word, and one who has performed yagas prescribed for kings. He hopes Bharata is reverential towards the preceptor of the royal family. He makes enquiries about Kausalya, Sumitra, and Kaikeyi. Rama asks if Bharata has shown respect due to ancestors and gods. He says Bharata should have ministers who understand governance and administration. Bharata should not make decisions without consultation. He must evaluate the cost of an undertaking, and make sure the benefits are worth the expense.

Rama talks to Bharata about the duties of a king, because He does not yet know of Dasaratha’s demise, or of the fact that Bharata is determined not to ascend the throne. What stands out in this meeting of Rama and Bharata is that He does not utter even one harsh word about Kaikeyi.

