Interpreting Rama’s lament

Valmiki showcases Rama’s equanimity of mind when Kaikeyi tells Him that she is conveying His father’s orders, namely, that the Pattabhishekam is cancelled and that He has to go into exile for fourteen years. In this context, Rama exemplifies the ideal reaction to strive for when people have to face unexpected crisis and turns in life, which is not easy for the majority in samsara. But the same Rama gives vent to His feelings as any normal human being when the three of them are alone in the forest for the first time.

In a discourse, Sri R. Krishnamurthy Sastrigal drew attention to the fact that one should read this situation in a matter of fact manner and understand that the words spoken by Rama at this juncture typify a mind very upset with sorrow at the lot that has befallen Him. Rama points out that while Dasaratha will surely be uncomfortable in Ayodhya, Kaikeyi will be happy that her desired object is accomplished. She should be extremely satisfied when Bharata returns and takes charge of the kingdom. Dasaratha is aged and helpless, and is now totally under Kaikeyi’s control. How could His father, who doted on Him and had desired to hand over the kingdom to Him, give up all this for the sake of a woman, Rama wonders. He says that one who gives up dharma and wealth and is a slave of indriyas is sure to face a dilemma like Dasaratha. Rama foresees that His departure to the forest will be the cause of His father’s death.

When representing such sentiments of anguish in heightened form as when enacting a play, the actor, whatever be his role, a comedian, villain, etc, should never forget it is only a role he is playing. Rama is most admirable playing the role of a human being and hiding His Paratva in the entire Ramayana.

