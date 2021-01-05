Inner worship

05 January 2021 22:48 IST

The account of Pusalar Nayanar in the Periyapuranam highlights the way in which Siva brings to light the immeasurable quality of heartfelt worship that he practised in everyday life, pointed out Sri R. Narayanan in a lecture. This Nayanar was a staunch Siva devotee who lived a simple life within his means in the sacred town of Tiruninravur. Somehow, the desire to build a temple for Siva began to take root in him and he tried to collect money and materials for this purpose. Finding his efforts in vain, he decided to build the temple in his heart. Every small detail of the temple, right from the walls, to the yaga mandapa, to the sanctum sanctorum was meticulously planned and diligently constructed in his mind. He then fixed the date for consecration.

At the same time, the reigning king in Kanchipuram had also completed constructing a temple for Siva on a grand scale and had decided on the same date for consecration. Siva appeared in the king's dream and informed him thus: “O devout king, one of my devotees in Tiruninravur, one Pusalar Nayanar, has finished building a temple and since the Kumbhabhishekam is tomorrow I shall have to be there. You kindly change the date of consecration.” The king was wonder struck and went to meet the great devotee whom the Lord held in such high regard. Enquiries about the temple Kumbhabhishekam in the town showed that none had any inkling of any such event.

The king then went to Pusalar's house. Pusalar was all the more baffled by the king's enquiries, as he had not disclosed his temple building efforts to anyone. He wished to know how the king got to know of it. When the king told him of the dream, Pusalar was overwhelmed at the Lord's grace and infinite compassion towards him.

