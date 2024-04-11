Importance of Id-ul-Fitr

April 11, 2024 04:33 am | Updated 04:33 am IST

Id-ul-Fitr is a significant festival for Muslims across the world, celebrated with fervour. Id marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan, which is the ninth month of the Islamic Lunar Hijri calendar, when it is believed that the Koran was revealed to the Prophet. A month where Muslims observe a fast from dawn to dusk and spend the time in prayer, inner reflection and carrying out charitable deeds, said Prof. Kumool Abbi.

Id falls on the first date of the 10th Shawwal of the Islamic calendar, the actual date varying with the sighting of the new moon. The meaning of Id-ul-Fitr is breaking of the fast or the end of the Roza. The festival of Id commemorates the Prophet’s triumph in the battle of Badr. He himself commemorated the festival after his migration from Mecca to Medina. The day of Id begins with participating in Id prayers salat, held in open congregations just after dawn. As they proceed for the prayers, Muslims recite Takbeerat in praise of Allah. A mandatory charity, known as Zakat Al Fitr, is collected before the prayer begins and distributed and shared with the poor. The sermon seeks the benign blessings of Allah, appeals for mercy and forgiveness, while spreading the message of peace, brotherhood and harmony.

The festivities follow soon after, with everyone donning new clothes and calling upon relatives and friends with Id greetings. Preparations of biryani, Haleem and kebabs get under way with proportions leaning towards generous, in order to share with the community. While sweet seviyan is distributed to everyone, including those from other faiths, children receive Idi. A slight variation in Id celebrations takes place across the world, depending upon the region and culture. In the State of Kerala, it is celebrated according to the moon sighting in Saudi Arabia.

