Hurdles to dharma

02 May 2021 22:18 IST

In the Bala Kanda, the arrival of Vishwamitra in Ayodhya heralds many auspicious happenings that are to lead the story in its long and arduous course. Vishwamitra’s antecedents are well known. Though born in the Kshatriya race, he attains the status of a Brahma Rishi through severe and austere penance. He now comes to Dasaratha with a request to send Rama with him to the forest to protect the yagna he has begun. The rakshasas Subhahu and Maricha keep disrupting the yagna and they are prompted by none other than Ravana.

In a discourse, Sri R. Krishnamurthy Sastrigal drew attention to the fact that generally when any good work is undertaken with good intentions, there will be hurdles, tangible or subtle, to be faced. But one should learn to continue with the good effort and not be disillusioned. At a deeper level, the rakshasas are only symbolic of the evil forces within us that prevent and dissuade us from cultivating good tendencies and pursuing the path of dharma. That these can be overcome only with God’s intervention, grace and help is illustrated in this context when the sage takes Rama’s help.

So, when Dasaratha, who had just welcomed the sage and promised to fulfil his requests, now goes back on his word, Vasishta, aware that Dasaratha is unable to recognise Rama as the Lord incarnate, explains certain truths to the king in subtle terms. He says that the king need not fear for Rama’s safety, though it is natural to feel so as a father and a king. Moreover, the sage can easily curse the rakshasas, but that sages practise patience and try not to give in to anger. He also indicates that Vishwamitra now asks for Rama not for any personal good but for the good of Rama and for all the people and he counsels the king to send Rama with the sage.

