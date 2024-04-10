Gudi Padwa’s significance

April 10, 2024 05:21 am | Updated 05:21 am IST

Gudi Padwa is celebrated on the first day of the month of Chaitra, which synchronises with the first day of the new moon. The day signifies the beginning of the new year, the herald of spring and the harvest of rabi crops. It’s also the day when it’s believed Brahma created the universe and the sense of time, Prof. Kumool Abbi said.

Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya on this day. Many rural communities bond with Lord Siva’s dancing and congregate at Siva temples on this day. In Maharashtra, it is also the commemoration of Chhatrapati Sivaji’s victory over the Mughals.

The festival is celebrated by cleaning and decorating homes with rangolis. People start the day by having neem and jaggery, believed to purify the body and signifying the acceptance of bittersweet experiences in life. Sweets are prepared and shared, and it’s considered auspicious to undertake new business ventures, conduct vastu puja, and purchase new vehicles etc.

The words Gudi Padwa have a special significance. Padwa refers to the first day of the lunar fortnight, while Gudi refers to a flag made of bamboo that is decorated with garlands of flowers, mango and neem leaves, sugar crystals, and an overturned silver or copper vessel. The Gudi is hoisted to the right of the house. As the flag is hoisted, it brings good luck, eclipsing negativity.

All the constituents of the Gudi signify something. The yellow stands for sato guna (seven attributes) by eliminating all impure and negative energies from the surroundings. Green and saffron represent life and pure fire. Mango leaves reflect immortality, red flowers show the intensity of passion against negativity, and sugar crystals reflect sweetness. The festival of Gudi Padwa is a blend of Hindu traditions with interpretations in folklore.

