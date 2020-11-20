20 November 2020 21:27 IST

In the concluding verse of Deivamani Malai, Vallalar refers to Lord Muruga of Kanda Kottam as a ‘vallal — a generous one. In his introduction to Ozhivil Odukkam, Vallalar defines who a generous person is, said M.A. Manickavelu, in a discourse. One whose grace is unending, who is impartial, who never tires of giving, who has no desires, who never loses his temper, who is full of love for others, who gives to those who come to him for help even before they ask him for succour — such a person alone qualifies to be called generous. God is forgiving of our faults, and offers His protection to those who seek His feet.

Sundaramurthy Nayanar, singing of the God of Thiruvottriyur, says he himself does not know what his shortcomings are. He says he will not think of any God but Lord Siva, for the Lord is sure to get rid of his bondage to samsara and will liberate him. There is a verse about Thirumurugatrupadai, where the poet says that he will worship none but Lord Muruga of Thiruchendur, who destroys the sorrows of the devas. In Deivamanimalai, in the last verse, Vallalar says he has undertaken a vrata. His vrata is to seek the feet of Lord Muruga and to seek no one else. Vallalar likens the vrata to a mango, but he says it has been snatched away by a dog. And this dog is poverty. He is unable to drive the dog away with a stick.

Poverty makes it difficult for a person to have uplifting thoughts, because the person is preoccupied with making a living. When a man suffers due to poverty, how can his mind focus on anything but making ends meet? Thiruvalluvar refers to poverty as a sinner. Thirugnanasambandar, while worshipping the Lord of Thiruvamathur, prays that His devotees should never suffer for want of food, thus indicating the importance of freedom from poverty.

