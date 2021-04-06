Essence of sacred literature

06 April 2021 21:53 IST

Kooratazhvan’s Varadaraja stava is in praise of Lord Varadaraja of Kanchi. It is based on the Vedas and the Divya Prabandham, and therein lies its appeal. If sugarcane and cane juice were both offered to us, would we not prefer the latter? Chewing the cane is cumbersome, and if we can get its sweetness in the form of an extract, we will, naturally, go for it. In the same way, Koortaazhvan’s work scores by giving us the substance of all sacred literature, said P.B. Rajahamsam in a discourse.

Kooratazhvan refers to Lord Varadaraja as nissama, which means none is equal to Him. But Kooratazhvan also uses the word abyadhikam while praising Varadaraja. This means there is none superior to Him either. A similar sentiment is expressed by Nammazhvar when he talks about Oppiliappan, the deity of a temple near Kumbakonam. When He took the Trivikrama avatara, the Lord measured all the worlds. What more proof is needed of His Supremacy?

In verse two of Varadaraja stava, Kooratazhvan refers to Lord Varadaraja as Srinidhim nidhim. Why did he use the word ‘nidhim’ in succession? It is not to be seen as a repetition, but as a meaningful and necessary praise of the Lord and His Consort. Srinidhim shows the inseparability of the Divine Couple. It is futile to think of One without the Other. She is the One who brings us close to Him. She gives us the confidence that He will save us. She convinces Him that He should overlook our faults and grant us the refuge of His feet. She guides the seeker to mend his ways. She coaxes the Lord to forgive us. She reminds Him of His qualities of daya and kshama, for with such qualities, how can He be unforgiving of our blemishes? If He is unresponsive to Her pleas, She uses Her charm to bring Him round.

