07 September 2020 21:52 IST

Even when we are blessed in many ways in life, we do not count our blessings. Nor do we have our priorities right. We think some things are very important, but they are not as significant as we think they are. So what are to be counted as blessings in life? Tamil literature talks about these, said Malayaman in a discourse. Thiruvalluvar says that there is no blessing to equal that of having progeny. The Jain work Naladiyar also echoes this idea.

Abhidana Chintamani also has interesting observations about blessings. Abhidana Chinatamani is an encyclopedia of Tamil literature, which was put together by Singaravelu Mudaliar, and published in the early 20th century. This encyclopedia lists 16 blessings or boons that are worth desiring. This list includes fame, education, courage, good health and good children. Abirami Bhattar considered education to be the most desirable of all things. He spoke of ‘kalaiyaada kalvi,” that is education which stays with one till the end of one’s life. He also counted longevity as a boon. Good friends are hard to come by. Some are with us when we prosper but desert us when our fortunes are down.

Abirami Bhattar talks of friendship untainted by cunning and hypocrisy, and says that to have sincere friends is a great boon. Bhattar prays for a healthy body and a mind that never tires. A wife whose affection never wanes is also considered a blessing by Bhattar. A poet called Pisirandaiyar had not lost his youthful looks and there was not a single grey hair on his head. He explained that this was because he had an understanding wife, and children whose ideals matched his. Bhattar talks of konaada kol, which means a life lived ethically. Attachment to God’s feet and association with His devotees are also described by Bhattar as boons.

Advertising

Advertising