An epitome of sanctuary

April 12, 2024 05:12 am | Updated 05:12 am IST

Maharshi Valmiki asked sage Narada who among the heroes of this world is the highest in virtue and wisdom. Sri Rangan Swamy said in a discourse that Valmiki did not ask about Rama’s qualities. Lord Narayana responded to the elephant Gajendra who called Him “Adhimoolame”. Similarly, Valmiki enquired, keeping in mind Lord Rama’s supremacy (Parathvam).

ADVERTISEMENT

We must surrender to the supreme being with the power and capacity to protect us. This is called “Gopthruthvam,” an essential feature of the doctrine of surrender.

The foremost of all the divine qualities of God is to extend Abhayam or asylum to those who surrender. Sri Rama had shown this throughout Ramayana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lakshmana surrendered at Rama’s feet to go to the forest with Him. There can be no better servitude than Lakshmana’s, who had the fortune to serve Rama for 14 years.

Bharatha placed the sandals of Rama and ruled the kingdom as an agent. He was the best example of surrender that a person should remove the concept of “I” and “Mine”. Bharatha said, “Myself and the kingdom belong to Rama” (Rajyam cha Aham cha Ramasya).

Lord Rama assured all the sages that He would save them from ogres. Rama did not mind Sugreeva’s initial doubt whether He would conquer his brother Vali. Rama took a resolve to protect Sugreeva.

A symbolic way of surrender is to bow one’s head. Sri Sita gave her headwear jewel (Choodamani) to Rama through Hanuman to express her surrender to the Lord.

Vibhishana’s surrender is the best as it contains all the six essential qualities of surrender.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.