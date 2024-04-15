Amazing beauty of Ambal

April 15, 2024 05:34 am | Updated 05:34 am IST

Recitation of verse 17 of Abirami Andadi helps a girl of marriageable age find a suitable groom, said M.A. Manickavelu in a discourse. In this verse, Abirami Bhattar says that the beauty of the Goddess is amazing. She is like a lovely creeper, which lotuses must praise. Usually a pretty face is compared to a lotus. Bhattar goes beyond this and says even lotuses will praise Ambal’s beauty.

Bhattar then talks about the destruction of Kama by Siva. The devas wanted Siva to save them from the asura Soorapadman. But Siva was doing penance. So they sent Manmatha (Kama) to disturb His penance. Kama aimed his arrows at Siva, but Siva opened his third eye and burnt Kama. His grieving wife Rathi was assured that when Siva weds Parvathi, Kama would come back to life, but would be visible to none but Rathi. That is why Kama is called Ananga, the one who cannot be seen. Kama is the one who kindles romance in everyone, but his arrows failed against Lord Siva. While Siva conquered Kama, Parvathi first conquered Siva’s intellect and then occupied the left half of His body, making Him Ardhanariswara. Her weapon was not an arrow, but affection.

The first spark that emanated from Siva’s third eye burnt down Kama. Murugan originated from the second spark. The unconquerable Siva succumbed to Parvathi’s charms. In just four lines, Abirami Bhattar describes Parvathi’s appearance, the story of Kama being burnt down and the Ardhanari form of Lord Siva.

