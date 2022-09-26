When Kaikeyi tells Rama that Dasaratha is hesitant to ask Rama to go to the forest, Rama says His father should not hesitate. Whatever Dasaratha orders will be carried out by Him. In fact, Rama is sorry that Kaikeyi and Dasaratha had not understood Him. Had they come to the conclusion that Rama was a man lacking uprightness? Did they think that Rama would go against His father’s wishes of Kaikeyi’s wishes? Rama’s words show how He was meticulous in His adherence to dharma, said Navalpakkam Vasudevachariar, in a discourse.

Sastras say that an Acharya should be respected above God Himself. One’s parents are also to be revered. But one’s mother gets the highest respect. Rama would have obeyed any of Dasaratha’s three wives, for He was well aware of the special position a mother had, and would never have gone against the Sastras.

Leaving Dasaratha’s palace, Rama goes to meet Kausalya. Kausalya has, as always, spent her time in observing vratas and in reciting sacred mantras. She tells Rama that He should behave in such a way that the good name of His family is protected. Dasaratha is a man who keeps his word. That being the case, Rama will soon be coronated as announced by Dasaratha. She offers Rama a seat. Rama then slowly breaks the news to her. He says that since He will soon be going to the forest, He has no need of a comfortable seat. In the forest He will have to sit on grass. He will have to eat whatever is available in the forest. Hearing Rama’s words, Kausalya faints, and falls to the ground like a branch of a tree that has been cut off. Rama knew how His mother would react to the news of His exile. And so, He had not entered her chambers in a state of agitation. Nor had He made a dramatic announcement of the disturbing happenings.