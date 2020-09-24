These Chennai pets are looking for forever homes

24 September 2020 17:32 IST

Cuddly kittens to sibling pups — This week’s Petpals features furry friends who are looking for homes in Chennai

Brownie

Brownie’s future is both uncertain and unfortunate; he is being given up due to unforeseen circumstances at this current home. He loves people, food, loads of cuddles and a family that will never give up on him, ever again. Brownie is 10 months old, vaccinated and neutered. Call 9841236008.

Brownie | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Advertising

Advertising

Kaki and Kimono

Kimono | Photo Credit: special arrangement

They can be both the sugar and spice of your life, adding a lot more flavour and colour to an empty home. Kaki and Kimono can sleep on your lap one minute and chase each other the next; they are constant entertainment and can regale you indefinitely. The siblings are about three months old and can be adopted together or separately. Call 8190005508.

Kaki | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Skunk and co.

Playful, personable and pleasant Skunk and his siblings are the quintessential Indie pups who take everything in their stride, rain or shine. This litter of four nuggets is about 50 days old, dewormed and can be adopted together or separately. Call 9150750927.

Skunk and co | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Raja

A two-month old helpless and tiny Raja reached his foster’s arms on a rainy morning. He is now looking for a caring home. He is three months old now, and is very playful and friendly. He is also vaccinated and dewormed. Call 9841236008.

Raja | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Kujo and Koko

With their gorgeous grey tabby coat and gentle personalities, little Kujo and Koko are all set to share their loyalty and love with their humans at a forever home. The siblings are about three months old, get along with other cats can be adopted together or separately. Call 8190005508.

Koko | Photo Credit: special arrangement

(Compiled by Sweta Narayanan. If you wish to contribute, write to sweta.petpals@gmail.com)