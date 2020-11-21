A lockdown initiative by a community in Chennai

21 November 2020 19:08 IST

A gated community in Teynampet has been organising a webinar series on a wide range of topics for its residents and has now extended an invitation to other societies

Pasta tracing an algebraical expression, accompanied by this text “Pasta and Polynomials. The New Education Recipe”

It was a cryptic teaser for an upcoming webinar. Two more teasers later, the target audience inched closer to cracking the mystery of what the webinar was all about.

However, until the day of the webinar, the organisers maintained the suspense.

Here is what makes it really interesting: The Nest, a gated community in Teynampet, had organised this webinar, and it was about the National Education Policy. One of residents of the 120-unit community was holding centre stage in it: It was Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, former CMD of Cognizant.

The webinar is one of 21 organised so far by the community as part of a series it calls ‘Thought Streaming’. Though aimed at engaging its residents during the lockdown, the series seems to have a long life still ahead of it.

Residents can volunteer to talk on a topic. A team curates the talks based on popular suggestions. Bird-watching, brand-building, the science behind germs, the generation gap (which featured residents between 20 and 80) and the evolution of Bharathanatyam are among engaging topics the initiative has thrown up so far.

“Initially, getting residents to be on the panel of a webinar was challenge. With some of the topics resonating with many residents and videos of these getting shared around the community, the process got easier,” says H. Sriram, a resident of the apartment who curates the sessions.

The weekly series has a fixed time slot: every Sunday, 3.30 p.m.

Diverse topics

The team keeps the topics broad-based so residents in all age brackets warm up to the series.

“We even got those accomplished in performance arts to give a performance before the event: This way we had mrindagam and violin recitals,” says Sriram.

Slowly, the initiative’s scope widened to include speakers from outside the community. That is how Madhavi Latha of the Wheelchair Basketball Federation of India got to talk to residents of The Nest.

The five-member organising team functions like a corporate unit, with responsibilities clearly etched and assigned to each of them. A few examples: Venugopal Nair has been handling promotions and R. Shantha Ram takes care of technology. R. Kailas and S. Vasan were the others helping with logistics and tech support.

“Every Monday, we would get on a call to review the whole session,” says Sriram.

The primary purpose of Though Streaming is to involve youngsters. “We wanted more youngsters in the picture,” says Venugopal Nair, advertisement professional and a resident of the community for the last 13 years.

Sriram says one of the key objectives met by this initiative was tapping the potential of residents and showcasing it before an audience. As an extension of the series, youngsters were asked to make a short film of the Independence Day celebrations. During the IPL season; and now, due to festivals, Thought Streaming has taken a temporary break.

“Around 40 people attended some of the last webinars, which provides us with the motivation to keep it going. We plan to host at least one event every month and want other gated communities to be part of this to learn about varied subjects in an easy manner,” says Sriram, former committee member of the Nest Apartment Owners’ Association.