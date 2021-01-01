Forming an Association

We have about 300 newly-developed flats out of which 70 are yet to be sold. We are in dire need of an association to undertake maintenance once the builder leaves. My queries are as follows:

1. Is there a CMDA rule that states a builder should form an association and hand over it to the flat owners before he leaves?

2. Do the flat owners have to form an association as per the Acts prevailing?

3. In such a case, will the owner or the builder automatically become a member of the association for unsold flats?

4. If so, what are his voting rights that are proportionate to the unsold flats or one per the flat?

5. Does he have to pay maintenance fees for all the unsold flats ?