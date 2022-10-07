Preventing parking hazards

In our apartment complex, consisting of 10 approved and two unapproved flats, the common corridor on all four sides of the building is less than 10 feet in width. The covered car parking in the stilt has been sold to seven flat owners. Those who do not have covered parking, leave their vehicles in the narrow common area corridor thus restricting easy movement of everyone who has to cross that way. Is it possible to get a legal solution to this and prevent such parking so that the common area is used for the benefit of all the flat owners?

S. Narayanan, Chennai

It is not clear as to when your building was completed. If your complex was built before the RERA came into force, car parking spaces cannot be sold and the allotment should have been regulated by the association of flat owners. You must have your association duly registered (if not done already) and address these aspects in the bye-laws or in the general body.