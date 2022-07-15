Flexi offices for the new normal

July 15, 2022 15:49 IST

co-working spaces are coming up with simple and scalable leasing agreement

With offices across India now reopening from large tech companies to start-ups, many are implementing back-to-office initiatives. Meanwhile, the past iterations of the virus have also made a major change in the way offices are conceptualised and designed and workflow is enforced.

The future of offices will differ from its previous versions. The idea of productive collaboration and meaningful engagement will take centrestage. Similarly, there will be a growing focus on reducing the overall cost of leasing. Amidst such a wide shift, flexible offices are going to play a much larger role. Small enterprises and start-ups alongside large multinational corporations will pivot to co-working spaces and managed office spaces.

Growth in popularity

There is a steady rise in the demand for flexible office spaces. Interestingly, the demand is emanating not just from start-ups and small-medium enterprises (SMEs) but also from large enterprises. (Even prior to COVID, large enterprises such as KPMG, IBM, Microsoft, etc. had leased co-working spaces apart from their regular premises.)

Flexible office spaces offer a totally vibrant yet cohesive working environment that not only nurtures meaningful social and business associations but also improves overall individual productivity.

Meanwhile, shared space providers are using advanced technologies and spatial design formats to give elevated working experiences and enhanced productivity without compromising on the fun quotient. They are also coming up with a simple, flexible, and scalable leasing agreement, which is the need of the hour.

Optimising costs

Indian economy is bouncing back, which is a good sign for Indian businesses and enterprises. However, after the repeated onslaughts of the pandemic in the past, most enterprises will continue to operate on tightened budgets and reduce their overall operational and capital expenditures. This will drive the demand for flexible office segments as they offer an affordable alternative to owning/ leasing a commercial premise.

Leasing out an office space constitutes a large part of the organisational operational expenditure. Taking a flexible space can significantly reduce expenses and unlock funds for other important activities such as business development, R&D, talent acquisition, etc. Moreover, flexible offices are managed spaces and the tenant does not have to get involved in the day-to-day operations.

The post-pandemic period is marked by the emergence of new workflow models. Although offices are reopening, in most organisations, a large chunk will still continue working remotely. Co-working spaces fit in cohesively with this hybrid model.

Organisations will prefer leasing out small and flexible co-working spaces rather than large office premises. This would not just reduce cost overhead but also boost individual productivity and give a more relaxed working atmosphere to the employees who will be rejoining.

Likewise, in the new normal, long commutes will be avoided. Organisations, rather than owning a large central office, will prefer a hub and spoke model, wherein alongside the central unit there will be a large network of small offices spread throughout the city. This will give employees the flexibility to log in from their nearest office rather than commuting a long distance and wasting time. In such an arrangement, the interest in flexible spaces will further increase.

The writer is MD, Avanta India.