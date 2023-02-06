February 06, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST

Third earthquake rocks Turkey, over 1,900 killed

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake, which followed a powerful 7.8 magnitude quake that rocked wide swaths of Turkey and Syria, hit Turkey on Monday toppling hundreds of buildings and killing more than 1,900 people.

The 7.8-magnitude night-time tremor, followed hours later by a slightly smaller one, wiped out entire sections of major Turkish cities in a region filled with millions of people who have fled the civil war in Syria and other conflicts.

Hundreds were still believed to be trapped under rubble, and the toll was expected to rise as rescue workers searched mounds of wreckage in cities and towns across the area.

Adani prepays $1,114 million to release the Group companies’ shares

Gautam Adani and his family, who are promoters of the Adani Group companies have prepaid $1114 million worth of borrowings raised with pledging of shares of various listed entities ahead of the schedule payment in September 2024.

With prepayment, pledged shares in Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission will be released by the lenders.

The promoters’ decision to pre-payment will help release 11.77 million shares in Adani Transmission Ltd., 168.27 million shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd and 27.56 million shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd.

Harish Rao accuses Centre of creating ‘hurdles after hurdles’ in Telangana’s development

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao has accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP Government at the Centre of creating “hurdles after hurdles” in the development of Telangana which has been achieving significant growth through its own efforts.

The Finance Minister, who presented the State Budget for the financial year 2023-24 in the Assembly on Monday, criticised the Central Government for unilaterally imposing cuts in the borrowing limits of the State. An amount of ₹53,970 crore had been including in the current year’s Budget based on the economic performance and borrowing limits and this was approved by the Assembly.

In major milestone, Naval LCA lands on INS Vikrant

In a major milestone, the Naval variant of the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) undertook maiden landing onboard the country’s first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) INS Vikrant on February 6. This is also the maiden landing of a fixed wing aircraft on the carrier as part of its operationalisation.

“A Historical milestone achieved towards Aatma Nirbhar Bharat by Indian Navy as Naval Pilots carry out landing of LCA (Navy) onboard INS Vikrant,” Navy Spokesperson Cdr. Vivek Madhwal said in a statement. “It demonstrates India’s capability to design, develop, construct and operate IAC with indigenous fighter aircraft,” he added.

Supreme Court to hear on Feb 7 plea against appointment of advocate Victoria Gowri

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Monday said in open court that the Supreme Court Collegium was not in the know about certain “developments” concerning advocate Victoria Gowri when it recommended her for appointment as Madras High Court judge on January 17, while listing a petition filed by a group of lawyers accusing her of indulging in “hate speech” for urgent hearing on February 7.

The statement made by the Chief Justice of India and the urgent listing of the challenge against Ms. Gowri in the next 24 hours came shortly after Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted a list of 13 names of advocates, including that of Ms. Gowri, and judicial officers who have been cleared for High Court judgeships. Ms. Gowri was ninth on the list.

Harish Rao’s Telangana Budget puts emphasis on welfare

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao has claimed that the Telangana model of development which he says combines humanitarian approach, constructive thinking, futuristic planning and transparent administration is getting accolades both nationally and internationally.

The State, he said, has achieved significant development in just eight and a half years and has become a role model for the entire county in welfare and development.

Mr. Rao presented massive ₹2.9 lakh crore budget for the financial year 2023-24 in the State Assembly on Monday with heavy accent on welfare programmes that were being implemented since the TRS government took over the reins.

Bombay HC asks BMC about notice to cut 177 trees at Aarey

The Bombay High Court on Monday asked Mumbai’s civic body why it has issued a public notice seeking to cut 177 trees at Mumbai’s suburban area Aarey Colony for a Metro 3 car shed when the Supreme Court had allowed the felling of only 84 trees.

A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep Marne was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by activist Zoru Bhathena challenging the notice issued by the civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

On January 12, BMC issued a notice after the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) constructing the car shed sought permission to remove 177 trees for it.

No application fees for Haj pilgrims this year

There will be no application fees for Haj applicants this year, sources from the Ministry of Minority Affairs said on February 06, 2023.

The Embarkation points for Haj have been increased this year from 10 to 25 points, the source informed. The Haj pilgrims will be given two options to choose their embarkation points.

Meghalaya poll: BJP on mend mode after Assam Hindutva body’s move on conversion

The BJP has gone into damage control mode in poll-bound Meghalaya after a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-backed organisation in adjoining Assam launched a drive for stripping indigenous people who undergo a religious conversion of their Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

On February 5, the Janajati Dharma Sanskriti Suraksha Mancha decided to step up its agitation for delisting the converted people among the STs and making them ineligible for jobs and other benefits.

Why Turkey is prone to devastating earthquakes?

Turkey is frequently shaken by earthquakes. In 2020 itself, it recorded almost 33,000 earthquakes in the region, according to Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD). Out of these, 332 earthquakes were of magnitudes 4.0 and higher.

Turkey’s proneness to earthquakes comes from its tectonic location. The Earth’s outermost layer comprises of some 15 major slabs, called tectonic plates. The boundaries between these plates are a system of faults – fractures between two blocks of rocks. Any sudden movement along these faults can cause earthquakes, according to the British Archaeological Survey.

India one of the strongest voices in the world in energy transition: PM Modi at India Energy Week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged global investors to explore investment opportunities in the country’s energy sector, saying India is the most opportune place at present.

Mr. Modi in his inaugural address at the India Energy Week 2023 said the Budget (for 2023-34) has provided ₹10 lakh crore for capital expenditure, which will give a boost to green hydrogen, solar power and road sectors.

PM Modi rolls out 20% ethanol-blended petrol in 11 States/UTs

Petrol blended with 20% ethanol was rolled out on Monday at select petrol pumps in 11 States and Union Territories as part of a programme to increase use of biofuels to cut emissions as well as dependence on foreign exchange-draining imports.

At present, 10% ethanol is blended in petrol (10% ethanol, 90% petrol) and the government is looking to double this quantity by 2025. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the higher 20% ethanol-blended petrol two months ahead of the planned rollout in April, at the India Energy Week (IEW) 2023.

PSG in talks with Messi over renewing contract

Paris Saint-Germain’s football advisor Luis Campos says he will be “delighted” if Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi agrees to extend his contract with the French champions.

The 35-year-old seven-time Ballon D’Or winner achieved his lifetime ambition of winning the World Cup in December but has maintained a decent run of form on his return to France.