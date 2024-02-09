February 09, 2024 07:25 am | Updated 07:26 am IST

We rescued the economy from crisis, says government

As promised in her Interim Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman laid a White Paper on the economy in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, outlining that the UPA’s 10 years in office created “an inheritance of loss” for the country and the Narendra Modi-led NDA government “rescued the economy from a state of crisis, despair and paralysis”.

Gujarat BJP leaders reject Rahul Gandhi’s charges on PM’s OBC status

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat and current Rajya Sabha member Narhari Amin on Thursday refuted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not born into a caste belonging to the the Other Backward Classes (OBC), and that his caste was actually brought under the OBC category in 2000, during the BJP regime.

Pakistan election results being announced as 'delay' raises eyebrows

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced first results of the 2024 polls in the early hours of Friday, more than 10 hours after voting ended amid allegations of rigging, sporadic violence and a countrywide mobile phone shutdown.

Manipur welcomes Free Movement Regime suspension with Myanmar, some tribes unhappy

Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh on Thursday welcomed the Centre’s decision to scrap India’s Free Movement Regime (FMR) agreement. His counterparts in other northeastern States also hailed the announcement by Home Minister Amit Shah, which miffed political parties and NGOs in Mizoram and Nagaland.

India’s Kaladan project ‘almost dead’ after Paletwa fell to Arakan Army: senior Myanmar Opposition leader

One of India’s flagship connectivity projects that was aimed at enhancing road and maritime connection with Southeast Asia has faced a definite setback after an important town in Myanmar was captured recently by a rebel group, a senior figure of Myanmar’s Opposition has stated.

Tamil Nadu MPs protest in black clothes over inadequate funds to the State

Lok Sabha members belonging to Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (DMK) on Thursday participated in the House proceedings wearing black clothes to protest against the non-allocation of requisite funds to Tamil Nadu in the interim Union Budget.

Parliament proceedings | PM Modi lauds his predecessor Manmohan Singh for his contribution to Rajya Sabha

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will be remembered every time there is a discussion on Indian democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, lauding his predecessor while bidding adieu to Mr. Singh who along with other 67 members are retiring from Rajya Sabha.

Lok Sabha passes Water Act to lessen imprisonment worries of industry over water pollution

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed The Water Amendment (Pollution and Prevention) Act, 2024. The legislation, which was introduced and passed in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, makes important changes to the Water (Pollution and Prevention) Act, 1974 such as decriminalising certain violations of the act deemed “minor,” replaces for the most part the penalties of imprisonment with fines ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹15 lakh.

Low budgetary allocation crippling MGNREGS, says Parliamentary panel

A reduced budget at the outset of the financial year for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) has a “cascading effect on various important aspects” of the programme and a telling impact on its progress, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Rural Development said in its report tabled on Thursday.

Israeli strikes kill 13 in a southern Gaza town that could be the next target in the war

Israeli airstrikes killed over a dozen people overnight and into Thursday in Rafah in the Gaza Strip, hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected Hamas' cease-fire terms and vowed to expand the offensive into the southern Gaza town.

Sportstar Aces Awards 2024 | Shami is Sportsman of the year in Team Sports

India cricketer Mohammed Shami and chess Grandmaster R. Vaishali won the ‘Sportsman of the year (Team Sports)’ and ‘Sportswoman of the year (Individual)’ awards respectively at the Sportstar ACES Awards 2024 held at the Taj Mahal Palace here on Thursday.

