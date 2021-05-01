Recoveries again surpass cases, but Maharashtra records 828 fatalities

A civic health worker takes swab sample of a trader for COVID-19 test at APMC grain market in Navi Mumbai on Friday.

Pune

01 May 2021 00:47 IST

62,919 new COVID-19 infections reported; Mumbai continues to see low case surges

In heartening signs of a trend reversal, Maharashtra’s recoveries exceeded its case surge for the second consecutive day, with the State reporting 62,919 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as opposed to 69,710 patients discharged.

With this, the State’s active case tally dipped further to 6,62,640.

The mortality rate, however, continued to remain alarmingly high with 828 deaths being reported to push the fatality toll to 68,813. Of these, 422 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours and 167 during the last week. A further 239 were from the period before the past one week, the State Health Department said.

The total cases have reached 46,02,472 while its cumulative recoveries have risen to 38,68,976 with the recovery rate going up to 84.06%.

“Of a total 2,71,06,282 laboratory samples tested thus far, 46,02,472 (with the average case positivity climbing to 17%) have returned positive with over 2.90 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the State’s case fatality rate had incrementally declined to 1.5%.

Pune district reported a spike of more than 10,000 new cases to take its total case tally to 8,43,262. According to the State Health Department figures, 150 deaths were reported (of which more than 114 were from an earlier period) as the death count touched 9,588. As per district authorities, the active case tally again rose to 96,000 while the death toll has crossed 12,900.

Mumbai continued to see low spikes, reporting just 3,888 new cases, taking its total tally to 6,48,471 of whom 65,670 are active. As many as 89 fatalities took the city’s death toll to 13,125.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha registered a big surge of more than 7,000 cases as its total cases reached 4,21,151 of whom 78,614 are active. As many as 44 deaths pushed the toll to 5,134.

Satara in western Maharashtra added 30 deaths and 2,470 cases, taking its death count to 2,283 and its total case tally to 1,02,715 of whom 18,022 are active.

Aurangabad recorded 17 deaths and more than 1,000 new cases. Its fatality toll climbed to 1,962 and its total tally went up to 1,24,584 of whom 14,372 are active.

Ahmednagar logged 31 deaths and more than 3,800 cases taking its death toll to 1,981 and its total cases to 1,71,088 of whom 20,427 are active.

Nashik in north Maharashtra added 4,700 new cases, taking its total tally to 3,12,814 of whom 50,548 are active while 34 deaths pushed its toll to 3,068.