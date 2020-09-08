Police book 19 MNS workers for forcibly opening temple

Navi Mumbai

08 September 2020 00:56 IST

The police on Monday booked 19 Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers for allegedly breaking the lock of a temple in Panvel.

The party claimed that even after various warnings, the State government did not allow the opening of the temples and hence, they decided to take things into their hands.

“The State is undergoing unlock phases. Malls and alcohol shops have been opened, and BEST and ST buses are plying. Is there no crowd in these places? Temple is the most needed place for people right now for emotional support. Yet, the government is not opening them. It is only considering its revenue and not common man’s mental state,” Yogesh Chirle, MNS workers union secretary, said.

He further said that MNS chief Raj Thackeray had written to the State government urging it to open the temples or else party workers would open them. “Hence, we did that at Virupaksha temple in Panvel,” Mr. Chirle said.

A week ago, Bharatiya Janata Party workers, including MLA Prashant Thakur, had protested outside every temple in Panvel demanding their opening by singing ‘Daar ughad Uddhava’ (open the doors Uddhav).

“The protests did nothing to get the temples opened. We went a step ahead and opened it by breaking the lock and then conducted aarti. We chose the oldest temple in Panvel taluka, which was built by Peshwas, to send out a strong message,” Akshay Kashid, MNS Raigad district head, said.

All the 19 workers were booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code. “As per the section, we have served a notice to all after registering the offence. The temple is closed for public visit until the State government allows its opening. The priest visits the temple twice a day for the rituals,” Ashok Dudhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II), said.