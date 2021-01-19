Maharashtra’s wellness rate nears 95%; active cases go below 50,000

A health worker injects a COVID-19 vaccine at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday.

19 January 2021 23:49 IST

State adds 2,294 fresh infections, 50 deaths; Mumbai’s total tally stands at 3,03,625

A robust 4,516 recoveries reported on Tuesday saw Maharashtra’s active COVID-19 cases decline below the 50,000 mark to reach 48,406. The State recorded 2,294 fresh cases, taking the total case tally to 19,94,977.

As many as 50 fatalities saw the death toll climb to 50,523. Again, the low case surge must be viewed in the context of a comparatively lower number of samples tested — 50,000 — over the past 24 hours.

The cumulative recoveries stand at 18,94,839 while the State’s recovery rate has risen to 94.98%.

“Of a total 1,38,95,277 laboratory samples tested thus far, 19,94,977 (with the case positivity rate down to 14.36%) have returned positive with over 50,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the case fatality stood at 2.53%.

Pune reported nearly 400 new cases to take its total case tally to 3,82,846. Four deaths pushed the toll to 7,873. As per the district administration figures, the active cases stand at 5,179 while the district’s recovery rate is 96.24%.

Mumbai city recorded 473 fresh cases to take its total tally to 3,03,625 of whom just 6,656 are active. Eight fatalities saw the city’s death count reach 11,259.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha registered 178 new cases, taking the district’s total infections to 1,32,515 of whom 4,352 are active. With seven more deaths, the toll touched 3,312.

In western Maharashtra, Satara added a single death while 40 fresh cases saw the total tally rise to 55,671 of whom only 705 are active. Its fatality count stands at 1,796.

Neighbouring Sangli logged a mere 19 cases and no deaths as the district’s reported cases reached 50,639 of whom just 508 are active. Its fatality toll remains at 1,777.

Kolhapur recorded seven cases and a single death as its total case tally touched 48,989 of whom only 163 are active. The death toll went up to 1,670.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported just 62 cases and three deaths as its total tally climbed to 1,19,229 of whom 1,247 are active. Its death count rose to 1,969.

Jalgaon added 33 fresh cases and no deaths as its total infections reached 57,046 of whom only 535 are active, while its death toll remains at 1,468.

Dr. Awate said that currently, 2,18,058 persons across the State were in home quarantine and 1,996 were in institutional quarantine facilities.