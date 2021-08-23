Maharashtra’s Delta Plus variant cases reach 103

A health worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine dose to a beneficiary in Mumbai on Monday.

Pune

23 August 2021 23:33 IST

With 6,795 recoveries, active count dips below 50,000; 105 succumb to COVID-19

Maharashtra reported 27 more Delta Plus COVID-19 variant cases on Monday as the State’s total tally rose to 103.

According to the State Health Department, a majority of these new cases emerged from the Vidarbha region with Amravati and Gadchiroli districts recording six cases each, followed by Nagpur (5) and Yavatmal (3).

Meanwhile, with 6,795 recoveries, the active case tally dropped below the 50,000-mark to reach 49,924.

As many as 3,643 new COVID-19 cases were reported while 105 deaths pushed the State’s cumulative fatalities to 1,35,962. The case fatality rate stands at 2.11%.

The total cases have reached 64,28,294 while the cumulative recoveries have gone up to 62,38,794 with the recovery rate standing at 96.93%.

“Of a total 5,24,45,689 laboratory samples tested thus far, 64,28,294 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 12.26%) have returned positive with more than 1.50 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said.

Pune reported more than 650 new cases, taking its total case tally to 11,10,897 while 11 deaths pushed the toll over 18,590. As per district authorities, the active case tally is a little over 8,300.

Mumbai recorded 225 new cases to take its total tally to 7,41,389 while the active count dipped to 3,029. Four deaths took the city’s fatality figure to 15,951.

Ahmednagar registered 556 new cases and 11 deaths, taking its total cases to 3,03,263 of whom 4,654 are active. The district’s fatality toll has touched 6,427.

Satara added 457 fresh cases and a sharp spike of 33 deaths to take the total case tally to 2,34,376 of whom 5,800 are active, while the death toll climbed to 5,792.

Neighbouring Sangli logged more than 435 new cases and four deaths. The total tally stands at 1,98,545 with the active cases declining to 4,404 while its fatality count reached 5,360.

Kolhapur reported 212 new cases and no deaths, taking its total cases to 2,02,509. The active cases fell to 1,459, while the death toll remained constant at 5,744.