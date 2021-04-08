Maharashtra touches new highs in COVID-19 cases, deaths

Test and trace: A health worker collects the swab sample at a testing centre set up by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in central Mumbai on Wednesday.

08 April 2021 01:17 IST

59,907 fresh cases take active tally beyond 5-lakh mark; 322 succumb to virus

Maharashtra’s case surge continued to skyrocket as the State posted its highest-ever single-day jump of 59,907 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as its active case tally breached the 5-lakh mark to reach 5,01,559.

The State also recorded an all-time high fatality spike of 322 deaths (128 of which were reported in the last 48 hours while the rest were from an earlier period) pushing the death toll to 56,652.

Just 30,296 patients were discharged as the State’s recovery rate dipped to 82.36%. While the total case tally has now touched 31,73,261 the cumulative recoveries stand at 26,13,627.

“Of a total 2,11,48,736 laboratory samples tested thus far, 31,73,261 (with the average case positivity rising to 15%) have returned positive with over two lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the State’s case fatality rate had incrementally declined to 1.79%.

Pune district recorded yet another staggering surge of more than 11,000 new cases to take its total case tally to 6,07,032. As per the State Health Department figures, 12 deaths were reported as the fatality count rose to 8,486. According to district authorities, however, the active case tally has surpassed 85,000 while the death toll has crossed 10,300.

Mumbai, too, reported an unprecedented 10,442 new cases, taking its total tally to 4,83,042 of whom 83,185 are active. As many as 24 fatalities took the city’s death toll to 11,856.

All major civic bodies, including Thane, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivli, in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region reported spikes of more than 1,500 cases.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha added more than 5,700 cases as its total cases climbed to 2,59,341 of whom 59,595 are active. As per the State Health Department figures, the district reported 41 deaths to take its toll to 4,157.

Aurangabad in Marathwada logged more than 1,700 new cases to take its total tally to 93,792 of whom 18,621 are active. Four deaths took the toll to 1,445.

Nashik in north Maharashtra registered more than 3,800 new cases, taking its total cases to 2,05,963 of whom 33,575 are active while 14 deaths pushed its fatality toll to 2,353.

Neighbouring Jalgaon added nearly 1,200 fresh cases and nine deaths, taking its total case tally to 93,567 of whom 8,061 are active while its death toll went up to 1,625.

Dr. Awate said that currently, 24,78,530 people across the State were in home quarantine and 21,212 were in institutional quarantine facilities.