Maharashtra sees marginal rise in cases

Pune

29 July 2021 00:02 IST

State reports 6,105 recoveries, 6,857 cases; 286 patients succumb to COVID-19; active tally goes up again

After reporting robust recoveries in the last three days, Maharashtra’s discharges slumped on Wednesday with just 6,105 patients being discharged against 6,857 new COVID-19 cases. The active case tally has marginally risen to 82,545.

The death toll saw a sharp rise with 286 deaths pushing the State’s cumulative fatalities to 1,32,145 and the case fatality rate climbing to 2.1%.

The total cases have reached 62,82,914 while the cumulative recoveries have gone up to 60,64,856 with the recovery rate standing at 96.53%.

“Of a total 4,73,69,757 laboratory samples tested thus far, 62,82,914 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 13.26%) have returned positive with over 2.07 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said.

Pune recorded more than 1,100 new cases, taking its total case tally to 10,85,931 while 33 deaths pushed the toll over 18,260. As per district authorities, the active cases have declined to 9,300.

Mumbai reported 403 new cases to take its total tally to 7,35,162 while the active cases dipped to 6,921. Six fatalities took the city’s death count to 15,860.

Surprisingly, Ahmednagar, which had been relatively quiescent for the last month, flared up again with an alarming spike of more than 1,100 cases and 10 deaths, taking its total cases to 2,83,272 of whom 4,709 are active. Its fatality toll has gone up to 6,129.

Kolhapur registered 460 new cases, taking its total case tally to 1,92,540. The active cases declined to 8,708. As many as 14 deaths saw the toll climb to 5,448.

Satara added 677 cases and 40 deaths as its total tally touched 2,15,615 of whom 7,089 are active while the death toll rose to 5,203.

Neighbouring Sangli logged 736 new cases and 15 deaths. The total cases stand at 1,81,536 with the active count declining to 8,844 while its fatality toll has reached 4,989.