Maharashtra records lowest COVID-19 case surge in 45 days

10,244 fresh cases, 263 deaths on Monday; recovery rate rises to 80%

In its lowest case surge in over 45 days, Maharashtra reported just 10,244 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as the State’s total tally reached 14,53,653 of whom 2,52,277 are active.

Hearteningly, the State’s recovery rate rose to 80% as recoveries outpaced cases yet again with 12,982 patients being discharged to take the cumulative recoveries to 11,62,585. Recoveries have been outweighing cases for the better part of the last 10 days. Yet, this spike has to be viewed in the context of relatively low samples tested — 58,000 — in the last 24 hours as opposed to the daily average of 85,000-90,000.

With 263 more deaths, the State’s death toll has now climbed to 38,347.

“Of a total 71,69,887 laboratory samples tested thus far, 14,53,653 (20.27%) have returned positive with around 58,000 samples across the State being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the State’s case fatality rate currently stood at 2.64%.

Pune district — in its lowest daily surge in over a month — reported a little over 1,000 cases to take its total tally to 3,04,353 while 30 deaths saw its fatality toll touch 6,002. As per the Pune district administration, the recovery rate has reached 85.30% with the number of active cases down to 36,500.

Mumbai reported 1,836 cases to take its total case tally to 2,15,488 of whom 26,392 are active ones. As many as 47 fatalities saw the city’s death toll rise to 9,155.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported over 650 cases, taking the district’s total tally to 82,396 of whom 11,222 are active. As many as 20 deaths saw the death toll climb to 2,197. In western Maharashtra, Satara reported 15 deaths to take its death toll to 1,123. A spike of 486 fresh cases saw the total case tally reach 39,755 of whom 7,882 are active.

Sangli reported over 300 cases to take the district’s total tally to 40,452 of whom 7,418 are active. With 11 deaths, the fatality toll has risen to 1,256.

Kolhapur reported 25 deaths as its death toll touched 1,399. In its lowest spike in weeks, the district recorded just 182 cases to take its total tally to 44,844 of whom 6,479 are active.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported more than 900 cases as its total tally reached 81,266 of whom 16,286 are active. With nine deaths, the district’s fatality count has jumped to 1,361.

Jalgaon reported just over 200 cases and two deaths as its total case tally rose to 49,043 (of whom 5,323 are active) while its death toll climbed to 1,278.

In contrast, Ahmednagar reported a big jump of over 550 cases as its total tally reached 45,530 of whom 8,680 are active ones. Four deaths took the death toll to 712.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane reported nearly 500 new cases as its total case tally crossed the 70,500 mark. Eight deaths saw its fatality count rise to 1,940.

Dr. Awate said that currently, a total 22,00,160 people across the State were in home quarantine and 26,749 were in institutional quarantine facilities.