Haryana govt. extends lockdown by fortnight

Gurugram

04 October 2021 01:56 IST

The Haryana government on Sunday extended the COVID-19-induced lockdown in the State for another fortnight to continue the precautionary measures to contain the pandemic.

In a three-page-order, Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan, who is also the chairperson, Haryana State Executive Committee, said the lockdown, rechristened as “Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana”, would remain in place from October 4 to 18.

Though the initial orders allowed the residential universities to conduct physical classes after following standard operating procedures for COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, the government did a U-turn a few hours later and directed the universities to continue with the online classes till further orders. The government issued a corrigendum saying the matter would be reviewed after sometime to decide on physical mode of classes.

However, the government allowed 100% attendance for the students at the industrial training institutes while ensuring strict adherence to social distancing norms, regular sanitisation, and COVID-19-appropriate behaviour. It also directed the district administration to ensure adherence to the COVID-19 protocol during gatherings at events and fairs in view of the festive season ahead. The relaxations permitted through earlier orders will continue.

The Haryana government had first imposed a weekend lockdown in nine districts — Gurugram, Faridabad, Rohtak, Sonipat, Karnal, Panchkula, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad — from 10 p.m. on April 30 to 5 a.m. on May 3. The entire State was then brought under the lockdown for a week on May 3 and the restrictions have been extended on a periodic basis thereafter.