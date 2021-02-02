After a spike, Maharashtra sees decline in fresh cases

Pune

02 February 2021 01:16 IST

More recoveries lead to drop in active case tally

After three consecutive days of cases exceeding recoveries, Maharashtra witnessed a heartening reverse trend as 1,948 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday as opposed to 3,289 patients being discharged.

The active case tally, which last week had surged past the 45,000-mark, has again dipped to 43,701 while the total cases have reached 20,28,347.

As many as 27 fatalities saw the death toll climb to 51,109.

However, the low surge is attributable to the lower samples tested than usual — less than 40,000 in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative recoveries stand at 19,32,294 while the State’s recovery rate has marginally dropped to 95.26%.

“Of a total 1,46,56,223 laboratory samples tested thus far, 20,28,347 (with the case positivity rate down to 13.84%) have returned positive with over 39,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the case fatality stood at 2.52%.

Pune recorded more than 250 fresh cases to take its total case tally to 3,88,766. As per the State Health Department figures, just a single death was reported to take the toll to 7,968. According to the district administration, however, the death toll has crossed the 9,000-mark. The district’s active case tally stands at 5,232 with a recovery rate of 96.26%.

Mumbai city reported 328 new cases to take its total tally to 3,09,303 of whom just 5,658 are active. Nine fatalities saw the city’s death count touch 11,361.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha registered 251 fresh cases, taking the district’s total cases to 1,36,135 of whom 3,544 are active. Just one death saw the toll go up to 3,361.

In western Maharashtra, Satara added no deaths while 63 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 56,515 of whom only 764 are active. Its fatality toll remains at 1,817.

Neighbouring Sangli logged just 16 cases and no deaths as the district’s reported cases reached 50,857 of whom just 626 are active. Its death toll remains constant at 1,781.

Kolhapur reported an even lower surge of 18 cases and zero fatalities as its total tally climbed to 49,174 of whom 131 are active. The death toll remains at 1,671.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district recorded less than 100 cases and four deaths as its total cases went up to 1,21,109 of whom 1,036 are active. Its fatality toll rose to 1,999.

Jalgaon added just 25 new cases and a single death as its total case tally touched 57,439 of whom only 511 are active, while its death toll reached 1,477.

Dr. Awate said that currently, 1,92,382 people across the State were in home quarantine and 2,152 were in institutional quarantine facilities.