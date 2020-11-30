Resources30 November 2020 21:49 IST
TN Health Ministry for formation of coordination mechanism at State and District level on vaccination administration for COVID-19
The Tamil Nadu government has issued orders towards the formation of a co-ordination mechanism at the State and district levels on vaccination administration for COVID-19, in line with the suggestions made by the Centre, in view of the multiple vaccine candidates that are in various stages of development in the country.
