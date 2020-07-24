TN GO on SOPs for resumption of training activities of sportspersons

24 July 2020 21:57 IST

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for resumption of training activities of sportspersons preparing for national and international events.

A G.O. issued in this regard by Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam, the training activities of sportspesons preparing for such events be resumed for all except those above 50 years and below 15 years of age.

Click here to read the GO

