Resources11 November 2020 19:28 IST
Public (Elections) Dept. constitutes committees to monitor advertisement of political nature
Updated: 11 November 2020 19:28 IST
The Public (Elections) Department has constituted State-level and district-level committees for pre-viewing, scrutinising and certifying advertisements of political nature over television, cable networks, radio channels, websites and the social media that would "function at all times and not restricted only during the election period".
Click here to read the full Govt Order
