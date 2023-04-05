ADVERTISEMENT

Workers, farmers descend at Ramlila Maidan to decry Centre's policies

April 05, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST - New Delhi

The Masdoor-Kisan Sangarsh rally was held by the Centre of Trade Unions (CITU), All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), and All India Agricultural Workers Union (AIAWU)

PTI

Labour leaders and activists join hands at the Mazdoor-Kisan Sangharsh Rally called by CITU, AIKS and AIAWU, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on April 5, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Several left wing trade unions held a rally in New Delhi in Ramlila ground on Wednesday with hundreds of workers and farmers in a show of solidarity against the BJP-led Central Government’s alleged disregard of their basic needs and loss of livelihoods.

The Masdoor-Kisan Sangarsh rally was held by the Centre of Trade Unions (CITU), All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), and All India Agricultural Workers Union (AIAWU).

The leaders speaking at the rally warned the government that the rally was an indication of the surging anger of the workers of the country, an official statement from the collective said.

Hundreds of workers, farmers, and agricultural workers from different parts of the nation, including Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, UP, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Gujarat, participated in the rally, the statement said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The workers demanded from the government policies that allow access to education, healthcare, and a dignified life for them and their children, it said.

“The rally was addressed by the leaders of the CITU, AIKS and AIAWU and others. They warned the government that the rally was an indication of the surging anger of the working people of this country against the disregard of their basic needs while showering benefits on the big corporate,” the statement added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

demonstration

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US