Worker from Bihar shot dead by terrorists in Anantnag

April 17, 2024 10:17 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - Srinagar

Militants shot dead a non-local in the Kashmir Valley on Wednesday evening, just two days ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha election in J&K.

Meanwhile, security forces busted a hideout and arrested two suspects in the Union Territory.

According to a J&K Police spokesperson, terrorists fired upon Raju Shah, a resident of Bihar, at Jablipora, Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag.

“The injured person, who was shot at by terrorists, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital,” the police said.

The militant attack was followed by massive search operations by the security forces. “Search operation is under way in the area,” the police said.

Earlier, a non-local driver was shot at and injured by militants in south Kashmir’s Shopian on April 8.

Meanwhile, security forces busted a hideout, and arrested two suspects in Poonch and Anantnag districts of J&K.

An official said a joint team of the police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Army recovered two improvised explosive devices weighing three kilogrammes in Mendhar sub-division in Poonch. The hideout was spotted during search operations in Passan Wali, Sanai Gali in Gursai and its adjoining areas.

“Electric wire bundles, batteries, medicine and clothes were also recovered from the hideout,” the official said. Security forces destroyed the IEDs “in a controlled manner”.

In south Kashmir’s Anantnag, two persons were apprehended and arms recovered.

An Army spokesperson said a joint operation had been launched by the Indian Army and the J&K Police at Naina, Bijbehara in Anantnag, following specific intelligence inputs.

“Two suspected individuals have been apprehended along with the recovery of one weapon, one hand grenade, and other war-like stores,” the Army said.

